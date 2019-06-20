PALATINE - Dorothy E. Shartle, nee Anderson, 72. Born December 13, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Orville "OV" and Lillian Anderson, nee Borg, passed away June 19, 2019. Beloved wife for 38 years to John. Loving mother of Douglas A. (Robyn) Hudson and Whitney A. (James) Remmes. Cherished grandmother of Bella and Phoebe Hudson and Macie Remmes. Dear sister-in-law of Jim (longtime partner Joe Caniecki) and Bob Shartle. Dorothy was a graduate of Arlington High School, San Diego State University and a proud elementary school teacher (Arlington Heights District 25) for over 30 years. More recently, she worked with children with special needs at Kirk School in Palatine. For the last 15 years, she found her "God job" driving a tram and operating the carousal at Brookfield Zoo. She will also be remembered for being a diehard Cubs fan and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine, IL 60074. Family and friend will meet Saturday, June 22, 2019 for visitation from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Interment will be held privately at Memory Gardens Cemetery. For info, 847-359-8020 or visit Dorothy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary