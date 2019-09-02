Daily Herald Obituaries
|
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ELLIOTT

DOROTHY ELLIOTT Obituary
Dorothy Elliott (nee Batton), 92, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon E. Elliott; loving mother of Nancy Medin and Gary (Carol) Elliott; cherished grandmother of Michael, Scott, Jeff and John Medin, Ryan Elliott and Sarah (Ryan) Kelley; proud great grandmother of David Medin, Carter Warren, Piper and Nolan Kelley; dear sister of Carolyn (Marion) Gilliam and the late Doris (late Robert) Liston; fond aunt of a niece and several nephews. Mrs. Elliott was a longtime and active member of Northbrook United Methodist Church. She was dedicated to her faith and cherished her family. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Service and interment will be private at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2100 Sanders Road, Suite 100, Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
