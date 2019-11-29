|
LISLE - Dorothy F. Dobes, age 90, formerly of Lisle, beloved wife and best friend for 60 years of the late Charles; devoted mother of Kathleen (Phillip) Restivo, Stephen (Jayne), Charles (Lynn), Eileen, the late James (Kelly) and the late John; loving grandmother of Lisa, Allen, Bryan, Carolyn, Chas, Steven, Justin, Brittany, Jeremy, Brandon, Nicholas, Andrew, Connor and Madelyn; great-grandmother of Ethan, Madison, Andrew, Jacob, Cade, Charley, Kherington, Craig, Ellisyn and Joseph; dear sister of Bill (Elaine) Hoey, the late Helen Conlin and the late James (Anne) Hoey; fond aunt of many. Co-founder of Accurate Tool and Manufacturing for 47 years. Past president of Women's Auxiliary of Burnham Park Yacht Club. Visitation, Sunday, December 1st, from 4-9 P.M. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, 60532, where funeral services will begin Monday, December 2nd, at 11 A.M., and proceed to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for Mass at 11:30 A.M. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation. For service info, call 630-964-9392.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019