BARRINGTON - Dorothy Freyer Pratt beloved wife of the late George Bailey Pratt, passed away on March 27, 2019 at age 95. Dorothy was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Erwin Aaron Freyer and Martha Elizabeth Urban. A proud alumna of Wellesley College where she majored in chemistry, Dorothy's first job was in the research division of American Can Company (Maywood). She left to take a position in the biochemistry department at Northwestern Medical School. At a Can Co. picnic she and George met and after a long courtship they wed. They were married for 64 years. When their family grew too large for their small cottage on Tower Lake, they built a beautiful house across the lake. Dorothy kept her home meticulously, her flowers always gorgeous. Dorothy cherished her Barrington and Tower Lakes' friendships and was active in her community; attending village meetings and writing articles for the Tower Lakes Improvement Association newsletter for 28 years. She was also a devoted volunteer for Good Shepherd Hospital, beginning when it was built in 1979. Dorothy was also a Brownie leader when her daughters were young. She and George were fortunate to have traveled the world and they shared many of those experiences with their four children. Dorothy is survived by her "baby brother" Lewis Freyer of Winnetka, IL; her children David (Leslie) of Atlanta, GA, Jonathan (Jan) of Boulder, CO, Sarah (Gwen) of Big Pine Key, FL and Seattle, WA, and Marjorie (Eric) Backlund of Binghamton, NY; and her sole grandchild Edward E. Backlund of Brooklyn, NY. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Marion Owen and Shirley Kleinman. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the . Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary