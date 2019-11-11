|
|
Dorothy G. Iversen (nee Majewski) 91, of Rolling Meadows, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Alexian Brothers Hospice, Elk Grove Village. She was born January 28, 1928 in Chicago. Dorothy and her husband Larry were Illinois /Wisconsin State Senior Roller Skate Dance Champions, avid senior bowlers, craft fair participants and sport fishing enthusiasts. Dorothy was the wife of the late Lawrence; mother of Arlene Arends and Christine (Ronald) Nagel; grandmother of Mardi (Tony) Heiar, Justin Gehr, Jon (Justin Brown) Arends, Kelly (Marco) Palacios and Randall (Alisha) Nagel; great-grandmother of Zoe, Zachary and Maxwell Heiar, Enzo and Luca Palacios, and Devika Vogelsang - Puente; and sister-in-law of Kenneth Iversen. Visitation Thursday, November 14 10 am until time of prayer service 11 am at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, (877)426-2838 or DAV.org. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2019