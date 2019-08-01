|
Dorothy "Dottie" Gallucci (nee Darmstadt), age 93, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 5, 1925 to Jacob and Anna Darmstadt, and was the youngest of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert, Edward, George, Frederick and sister Anne (Gosch). Dorothy married Louis Gallucci on June 5, 1948 in Des Plaines where they led a very active, productive life raising seven children; Mary (John) Karas, Peter Gallucci (deceased), Barbara Gallucci, Michael (Barbie) Gallucci, Dottie (Ron) Gierut, Louis Gallucci, daughter-in-law Rhonda LaPoint, and Joan (Bill) Ackermann. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her legacy will always be her fierce love of family. She will be greatly missed. Visitation Friday, from 4:00-9:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 9:15am from the funeral home to Corpus Christi Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019