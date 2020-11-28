NILES - Dorothy (Bihun) Groch, 87, passed away on November 24th. She was born on March 19, 1933 to Fred and Katherine (nee Kozak) Bihun in Chicago, IL. She was the beloved wife of the late John Eugene Groch, to whom she was married for 30 years. Loving mother to John (Valerie Begley) and Roberta (Christopher Sanzo); cherished grandmother to Hannah, Henry and Lilijana; adored sister to John, the late Irene and the late Theodore and dear sister-in-law to the late Patricia; treasured aunt to Theodore, William, Patricia, Steven, and numerous grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews. A graduate of Austin High School and a founding parishioner of St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, she was an extraordinary home baker, a talented gardener, an avid scrapbooker, an enthusiastic traveler, a golfer, a bowler, and a lifelong die-hard Cubs fan. Interment will be private at St. Nicholas Cemetery, 8851 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, one of the many charities she supported to the very end of her life, at 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL, 60632 or www.chicagosfoodbank.org/donate
