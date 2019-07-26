|
HAMPSHIRE - Dorothy Herrmann, 92, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, with her family at her side. Dorothy was born May 22, 1927, in Harvard, IL to Herman F. and Laura Ann (Ratzloff) Wagner. She was married to Anthony J. Herrmann from 1946 to 1973, and lived her life in Hampshire, IL. Dorothy was a school teacher at St. Charles Borromeo, a caregiver to many children in the Hampshire community, and a lifelong member of VFW Auxiliary Post 8043. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Carol McCormick of Richland Center, Wisconsin; her daughter, Daryl (Ed) Larson of Carpentersville; two grandchildren, Shawn (Dawn) Larson, and Jody Larson; six great-grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Raeann, Jaleesa, Lindsay, and Leia; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alfred, Ed, Tony, Roy, Cliff, Floyd, and Ralph; sisters Elsie, and Mable; former husband, Tony Herrmann; and good friend, Robert Douglas. Funeral Services will take place Saturday, July 27, 12:00 noon at Frederick Funeral Home, 284 Park Street in Hampshire. Visitation will take place prior to services from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Hampshire Fire Department. Thank you Dr. Sostak, Dr. Atkins, Dr. Bromet, Father George, and the entire team at St. Joseph Hospital for your gracious caregiving in her final week on Earth. Rest In Peace, Dorothy. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019