Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
DOROTHY J. FYOCK


1925 - 2019
DOROTHY J. FYOCK Obituary
WHEATON - Dorothy J. Fyock (nee Gorman), 93, devoted wife of the late George E. for 73 years; loving mother of Dan (Mary Ellen), Peg (Bill) Krueger, Donna (the late Russ) Patterson, Larry (Nancy), Sharon (Randy) Larson and Kathy (Ken) Gazarek; doting grandmother of Liz, Chris (Jason), David, Jim (Monica), Brendan, Christopher, Tim (Courtney), Kevin (Susan), Patrick (Tori), Mary Beth, Katie, Michael, Anna, Alex, Julia, Jacob; proud great-grandmother of Wesley, Kyle, Lucy, Abby, Isaac, Hannah, Grace, Emma, Clara, Gloria, Chloe, Oliver, Maia, Adeline, Reece. Dorothy was godmother and a favorite "Auntie" of many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Allan and Irene Gorman (nee Prendergast), brother Bob (Millie) Gorman, and granddaughter Erin. Our family expresses sincere gratitude to Karin Ridley, Dorothy's treasured caregiver. Dorothy's greatest accomplishment was her family. She and George participated in all their children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's milestones and events. Dorothy's devotion to her marriage, her faith, and maintaining a loving family home created a lasting legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to at are greatly appreciated. Memorial Visitation Friday October 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
