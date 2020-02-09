|
Dorothy J. Morton, 94, of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center Elgin. Dorothy was born on March 3, 1925 in Chicago the daughter of Henry & Agnes Reidel Parisek. Dorothy served in the Unites States Naval Reserve, better known as the WAVES, during WWII. She moved to Elgin in 1948, working for Illinois Bell, Ackemann's Department Store and then Simpson Electric before retiring. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elgin. She is survived by her son: Robert C. (Deborah) Morton; a granddaughter, Stephanie Morton. Siblings: Jane Harrouff, Joan Pasholk, Jerome (Ruth) Parisek, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Morton, a son Richard L. Morton; brothers: Frank Parisek, Hank Parisek, Bob Parisek, Donnie Parisek, and sisters Jean Eaton, and Virginia Pasholk. Private graveside services were held at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020