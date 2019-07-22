|
|
Dorothy J. Sievert, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on September 4, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Pedar and Alvilda Dalaker. She died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Oak Creek Assisted Living in Luxemburg, Wisconsin. Mrs. Sievert was a graduate of Jones Commercial and a mother of 6. Dorothy is survived by her children, Henry A. (Mary) Sievert, Cindy (Mike) Virgil, Barbara (Mike) McCoy, Michael Sievert, Janet (Mike) Donner, and Lori (Vince) Codiamat; her 16 grandchildren; and her 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt H. Sievert; and her parents. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois from 12:00 pm until 2:30 pm procession to Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights, Illinois for 3:00 pm, graveside committal service. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019