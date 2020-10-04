1/
DOROTHY JANE ZELGART
Services and Interment will be private for Dorothy Jane Zelgart. Dorothy was born May 7, 1925 in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota, where she grew up on the Holtan family farm in Montevideo, Minnesota. She attended Clarkfield High School in Clarkfield, Minnesota, St. Olaf College and then St. Joseph's school of Nursing in Mitchell South Dakota where she received her nursing degree and became a Cadet Nurse for the US Navy. Dorothy met her husband, John in high school and were married on October 7, 1951 and was blessed to have celebrated 69 years together. Dorothy loved playing the piano, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband John; children Jane (John)Evans, Kay (Craig) Chisholm and David (Sue) Zelgart; grandchildren Eric Evans , Scott (Courtney) Evans, Julia (Mitchell) McGilliard, Karly (Kevin) Kohlstedt, Kyle Chisholm, Tyler Zelgart, Ryan Zelgart; great grandchildren Charlotte Kay Evans, Hudson John Evans, and Avery Kay Kohlstedt. Preceded in death by her brother David Helmer Holtan; Parents Helmer and Clara Holtan. A Private Memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Rd., Palatine, Illinois 60074. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
