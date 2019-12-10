Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
DOROTHY JEANNE SULLIVAN

Dorothy Jeanne Sullivan, nee Schaffer, 88, of Chicago, recently of Green Oaks, IL, passed away on December 8th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger Sullivan. Adored mother of Dorothy Peterson, Michael (Jeanine), and William. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Brady, and the late Matthew. Loving great-grandmother of Evelina. Devoted sister of Marie Collins, Terry (John) Morrison, John (Carol) Schaffer, and the late Nancy (Ed) Sullivan. Dorothy was recently a resident at Green Oaks where she made many friends. She was born on November 28, 1931 in Chicago to her late parents, John and Elenore Schaffer. She married Roger Sullivan on January 26, 1952 and they had three children. Dorothy was the long-time executive assistant at Tripp manufacturing. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations Libertyville Emergency Medical Services, 1551 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048, in Dorothy 's name would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 4 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL. 60067. Funeral service Wednesday, December 11, 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
