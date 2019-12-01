Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home
189 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY KONIECZNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY KONIECZNY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY KONIECZNY Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dorothy Konieczny (nee Nowotny) age 79. Beloved wife of Fred Konieczny for 60 years. Loving mother of Michael (Carol) Konieczny, Rita (Joe) Hendrickson, Margaret Konieczny, Patricia (Bob) Veller and the late Stephen Konieczny. Dear grandmother of Christopher, Timothy, Cindy, Joseph, Alex, Megan, Joseph Jr., Daniel, Michelle, Grace, Jack, and Paige. Sister of Leo Nowotny. Aunt, great grandmother and cousin of many. Visitation Monday, 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling and will continue 9 am Tuesday, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights followed by a Life Celebration mass at 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -