|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dorothy Konieczny (nee Nowotny) age 79. Beloved wife of Fred Konieczny for 60 years. Loving mother of Michael (Carol) Konieczny, Rita (Joe) Hendrickson, Margaret Konieczny, Patricia (Bob) Veller and the late Stephen Konieczny. Dear grandmother of Christopher, Timothy, Cindy, Joseph, Alex, Megan, Joseph Jr., Daniel, Michelle, Grace, Jack, and Paige. Sister of Leo Nowotny. Aunt, great grandmother and cousin of many. Visitation Monday, 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling and will continue 9 am Tuesday, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights followed by a Life Celebration mass at 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019