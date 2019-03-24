|
Born November 13, 1920, a lifelong resident of Elgin, died March 13, 2019, age 98, was Secretary for Staff Training at Elgin Mental Health Center for 25 years, former member of Epworth Methodist Church. Survived by daughters, Vicki (Ronald) Saul of Naperville and Dianna Lund of Denver; sons, Clifford (Christine) of Elgin, Gregory (Rhonda) of Wyoming, and Kenneth (Andrea) of California; grandchildren, Laurie and Stephanie Saul, Pamela Bodzioch, Dane Lund, Michael and Matthew Lund, Jessica and Daniel Lund, great-grands, Casey Ratliff, Samantha Bodzioch. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Lester E. Lund; parents, Wilson E. and Agnes (Stanek) Lucas; sister, Marjorie Sholes; and daughter, Peggy. There will be no visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorothy's favorite charities PADS of Elgin and Jingle Bells of Elgin.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019