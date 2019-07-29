Daily Herald Obituaries
DOROTHY LILY DRINAN


1926 - 2019
FOX LAKE - Dorothy Lily Drinan, age 93, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born on April 4, 1926 to Oscar and Lillian Westphal. On May 1, 1976, she was united in marriage to Raymond Drinan at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Round Lake, sharing 29 happy years together. A forever Chicagoan by heart, Dorothy moved her family to the Round Lake area in the 1960s. A religious woman, she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Round Lake. She embraced her passions of dancing and bingo. She looked forward to watching her beloved Chicago Cubs and playing in her weekly Lakes bowling league. She had fond memories of the travels that she shared with her husband Ray. Most importantly, her greatest joy was spent being with her family and friends. Compassionately loved by all, Dorothy is survived by her children, Dianna (Robert) Hubka and Alan Divoky; grandchildren, Shawn, David, Shauna, and Christina Divoky, Michael (Lanie) Hubka, Amber (William) Miller, and Robert (Tiffany) Hubka; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Brynn, Rebeca, Michael, Ryan, Abrianna, Robert, Skylar, Micah, Landon, Colton and Owen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and her sister, Bernice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL 60073. Interment will follow in Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the . For more information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an online condolence on her Tribute Wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 29, 2019
