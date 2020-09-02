1/1
DOROTHY LOUISE KERNER
1938 - 2020
WEST CHICAGO - Dorothy Louise Kerner (Wimble), age 81, a longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born on November 2,1938 in Waukegan, IL to Stuart and Irene Wimble. Dorothy grew up on a farm in Wadsworth, IL and attended a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Warren Township High School in 1955 and then when on to Northern Illinois University graduating in 1959. Dorothy was united in marriage on June 11, 1960 to Richard "Dick" Kerner whom she met at college. They were married for 59 years until his passing in July 2019. Her career as an educator lasted for 32 years retiring in 1994. Dorothy created Tick Tock Nursery School in West Chicago and taught in Indian Prairie School District 204. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her compassion and quiet strength sustained and nourished her family, students, and everyone she graced with her presence. Dorothy is survived by her children, Pam (Steve) Self, Sheri (Mike) Williams and Rich (Marci) Kerner; grandchildren, Wade, Camaryn, Layne, Justin (Ashley), Brittany, Morgan, Payton, Cooper, Halle and Eli; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean (Bud) Murray; brother, Doug (Leandra) Wimble; and husband, Richard "Dick" in July of 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. and end promptly at 3 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main Street), West Chicago. (Anyone attending the visitation is required to wear a facemask inside the funeral home as per state guidelines and please be brief with your visit to allow everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to keep in accordance with the CDC-guidelines). A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place in spring of 2021. Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
