LAKE VILLA - Dorothy Marie Jordahl, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Nursing Center in Round Lake Beach, IL. She was born on April 1, 1929 to the late John and Alice (Hegelschafer) Gehringer in Hampshire, IL. On October 31, 1953 she married Irwin Jordahl. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2004. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa, she was member of the German-American Club of Antioch. She enjoyed sewing and stamp collecting. Dorothy is survived by her children; Richard (Kim Martin) Jordahl and Gail (William) Krec, her grandchildren; Lewis (Sarah) Krec and Jessica (Bill) Pertler, her great-grandchildren; Lorelei Pertler and Juliet Pertler, her siblings; Fredrick (Alice) Gehringer, Henry (Judy) Gehringer, Ray (Jan) Gehringer, Mary (Frank) Grossen, and her brother-in-law, John Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her siblings; Albert (Nancy) Gehringer, George Gehringer, Helen Gehringer, and Carol Green. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Father James Merold will officiate. Inurnment will be at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa. Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family, 847-855-2760.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019