Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY JORDAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. JORDAHL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. JORDAHL Obituary
LAKE VILLA - Dorothy Marie Jordahl, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Nursing Center in Round Lake Beach, IL. She was born on April 1, 1929 to the late John and Alice (Hegelschafer) Gehringer in Hampshire, IL. On October 31, 1953 she married Irwin Jordahl. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2004. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa, she was member of the German-American Club of Antioch. She enjoyed sewing and stamp collecting. Dorothy is survived by her children; Richard (Kim Martin) Jordahl and Gail (William) Krec, her grandchildren; Lewis (Sarah) Krec and Jessica (Bill) Pertler, her great-grandchildren; Lorelei Pertler and Juliet Pertler, her siblings; Fredrick (Alice) Gehringer, Henry (Judy) Gehringer, Ray (Jan) Gehringer, Mary (Frank) Grossen, and her brother-in-law, John Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her siblings; Albert (Nancy) Gehringer, George Gehringer, Helen Gehringer, and Carol Green. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Father James Merold will officiate. Inurnment will be at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa. Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family, 847-855-2760.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now