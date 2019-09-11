Daily Herald Obituaries
DOROTHY KUROWSKI
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
794 Pearson St.
Des Plaines, IL
DOROTHY M. KUROWSKI


1930 - 2019
DOROTHY M. KUROWSKI Obituary
DES PLAINES - Dorothy M. Kurowski, age 88, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Chicago October 9, 1930. Beloved wife of the late Benedict Kurowski. Loving mother of Anthony (Laurie), Gerald (Janice) Kurowski, and Carol (Brian) Engelkens. Proud grandmother of Sarah (Anthony) Stevenson, Mary (Kevin) Schmidt, Mark, Katie, Brandon, Adam, Timothy, and Devin. Great-grandmother of Poppy, Penny, and Jacks. Fond sister of Theresa (Raymond) Stachnik, and the late Florian, Chester, and Stephen (Louise) Jackolic. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Saturday, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines, IL. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
