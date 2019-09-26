|
MORTON GROVE - Dorothy M. Noel beloved wife of the late Bill; loving mother of Terry (Chip) Miceli and Judy (Ron) Crow; dear grandmother of Paul Miceli, Cindy (Brent) Johnson, Jayme Crow, Jessica (Randy) Moon, Nicole Miceli, Vincent Miceli, Kyla (Craig) Nettles, and William Miceli; proud great-grandmother of Caitlyn and Ella Johnson, Jaren Crow, Riley and Piper Moon, Kade and Emma Nettles, and Logan Pawlowski; fond sister of Shirley Nye and the late Betty Carpenter. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, September 28th at 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Friday, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Small Church Fund, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019