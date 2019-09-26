Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY NOEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. NOEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. NOEL Obituary
MORTON GROVE - Dorothy M. Noel beloved wife of the late Bill; loving mother of Terry (Chip) Miceli and Judy (Ron) Crow; dear grandmother of Paul Miceli, Cindy (Brent) Johnson, Jayme Crow, Jessica (Randy) Moon, Nicole Miceli, Vincent Miceli, Kyla (Craig) Nettles, and William Miceli; proud great-grandmother of Caitlyn and Ella Johnson, Jaren Crow, Riley and Piper Moon, Kade and Emma Nettles, and Logan Pawlowski; fond sister of Shirley Nye and the late Betty Carpenter. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, September 28th at 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Friday, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Small Church Fund, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign the online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now