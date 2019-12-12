|
|
Dorothy M. Simon, 82, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Thomas; mother of Kathy Shemroske, Gayle, and Linette (the late John) Sears; grandmother of Jonathon Sears, Paul (Maggie) James, Timothy Shemroske, Daniel Shemroske, Jennifer James, and Breanna Sears. Proud great-grandmother of Hayden, Hunter, Brayleigh, and Jaxson. A Memorial Visitation will be held Sat., Dec. 14, at 12pm until the time of Mass at 1pm, at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019