Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY DIDIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAE DIDIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY MAE DIDIER Obituary
Dorothy Mae Didier (nee Nelson), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Thomas (Gail), Mark (Marie), Jackie (John) Kufer and Michael Omalley. Cherished grandmother of 10, Great-grandmother of 16 and the late Stephanie Kufer. Fond sister of Margaret (Andy) Samuelson, Linda (Terry) Lawrence, Myrtle (the late Warren) Williams, and the late Marion Braun, Leslie Robinson, Bob (Nancy) Robinson and Donald Robinson. Dorothy was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. Services Private. For info, Brust Funeral Home, Carol Stream, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now