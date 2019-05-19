|
|
Dorothy Mae Didier (nee Nelson), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Thomas (Gail), Mark (Marie), Jackie (John) Kufer and Michael Omalley. Cherished grandmother of 10, Great-grandmother of 16 and the late Stephanie Kufer. Fond sister of Margaret (Andy) Samuelson, Linda (Terry) Lawrence, Myrtle (the late Warren) Williams, and the late Marion Braun, Leslie Robinson, Bob (Nancy) Robinson and Donald Robinson. Dorothy was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. Services Private. For info, Brust Funeral Home, Carol Stream, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019