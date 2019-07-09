PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Dorothy Mae Frank, formerly of Prospect Heights, was born November 6, 1924 in Chicago to William and Mae (nee Bresnahan) Stupp. She passed away July 6, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington. All who knew Dorothy appreciated her kind and gentle ways. She loved all Chicago sports and was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan, but her love and devotion to her family and friends will be her lasting legacy. Dorothy is survived by her children Donna (John) Kloch, Robert (Chris) Frank, Linda (Peter) St. Michael, Barbara (Phil) Leudo and Michael (Diane) Frank; her grandchildren Aaron (Kate), Andrew (Ian), Brian (Amy), Jon (Andrea), Laurie (Kevin), Ryan, Emily, Megan, Jenny (Steve), Dan, Sarah, Julia and Christian; her great-grandchildren Gavin, Justin, Grace, Cara, Alex, Andy, Josephine, Carly and Theo and by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Frank; her siblings Robert (Madge) Stupp, William Stupp, Marion (Al) Jensen and Nancy (Roy) Thompson and by her parents. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Friday, July 12, 2019 at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd., Barrington, IL, from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please go to www.glueckertfh.com for memorial contribution information and condolences or call 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019