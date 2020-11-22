1/1
DOROTHY MARIE (HANSING) HANSEN
ROSELLE - Dorothy Marie (Hansing) Hansen, age 94, of Gurnee, formerly of Roselle, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1926 in Ontarioville, IL to Arthur and Mildred (Meyer) Hansing. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1944. She worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years and retired in 1991 from Harris Bank Roselle, formerly Roselle State Bank. She married Claude Hansen on November 24, 1951, and they celebrated 35 years together until his death in 1986. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Adore (Biesterfeld) Hansing of Grayslake; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hansen; parents, Arthur and Mildred Hansing; and her 9 siblings, William, Clarence, Kenneth, Lawrence, Mildred Miller, Merwyn, Lois Williamson, Jean Meyer, and James. A funeral service will be live streamed at www.pop.church/live on Tuesday, November 24 at 10am. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin. She was a lifelong, active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the church.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
