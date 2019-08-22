|
Dorothy Ness Jennings, a resident of the Chicago area for many years, died Monday, August 19, 2019, in Batavia, Illinois, at age 94. She was born Dorothy Emma Paradise on July 3, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland.Dorothy's family moved to Chicago in 1926. There Dorothy attended St. Mark's Lutheran Elementary School and Luther North High School. She later attended the University of Illinois. Dorothy married Herbert W. Ness on July 14, 1945, in Miami, Florida. She had met Herb at St. Mark's in fifth grade, grew up with him, and was married to him for almost 53 years, until he passed in 1998. She married Donn O. Jennings on November 6, 2001, in Geneva, Illinois. She had met Donn at St. Charles (Illinois) Country Club and was married to him until he passed in 2009. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lombard, Illinois; Royal Poinciana Chapel in Palm Beach, Florida; Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles, Illinois; Geneva Lutheran Church in Geneva, Illinois; Lombard Service League; Illinois Federation of Women's Clubs; St. Charles (Illinois) Country Club; and Atlantis (Florida) Golf Club. Dorothy volunteered at Elmhurst (Illinois) Hospital and served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She was a skilled bridge player, an intrepid shopper, and a joy to watch on a dance floor. She was known to different groups of people as Dottie, Nana, and the lady with the big white eyeglasses. She is survived by her four children: Susan (Les) Loomans, Donna (Doug) Constance, Bill (Kris) Ness, Holly Ness Seago; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Paradise; her husbands, Herbert Ness and Donn Jennings; and her sister, Lorraine Paradise Beise. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 3:30 P.M. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Charles, Illinois or a . To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019