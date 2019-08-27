Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY PESTRAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY PESTRAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY PESTRAK Obituary
Dorothy Pestrak, nee Horyza, age 91, was the beloved wife of the late Chester S. Pestrak; loving mother of the late Victor (Sharon) Pestrak, David (Stephanie) Pestrak, Mark (Gina) Pestrak, and Marietta (Don) Coon; cherished grandmother of 8. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Julia Horyza and siblings Victor Horyza and Bernice Wentland. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral will begin Friday at 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now