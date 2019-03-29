|
BARTLETT - Dorothy Pietrzak (nee Barg), 90, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Born December 11, 1928 in Evanston. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, crafts and spending as much time with her family as possible. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mom of Steven (Regina) and Judy (Tom) Shanahan; cherished grandma of Ashley, Brittany, Matt, Bri, Matt, Billy (Lynette), Brian (Lauren), Michael (fiancee Emily); dear great-grandma of Levi and kind daughter of the late Francis and Grace (nee Weifenbach) Barg. Visitation 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Sunday March 31, 2019 at 9:30a.m. Burial private at Memorial Park Cemetery. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019