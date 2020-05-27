|
DES PLAINES - Dorothy Sobie (nee Brown), 87, passed away on May 20, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by husband, Milton; and son, Michael. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Sue (Gary Papenfus), Melissa (Cindy Scheel),and Belinda. Proud grandmother of Daniel Thomson (Snezhana Yermakova), Sam Thomson (Madeline Amaro), and Pat Thomson. Loving great-grandmother of Dorothy Juanita Thomson. Cherished friend to many. Due to the pandemic, services will be private; please donate to journeycare.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020