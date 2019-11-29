|
PALATINE - Dorothy T. Zabinski, nee Samp, 93, a longtime resident of Palatine, IL. Born April 29, 1926 in Chicago to Joseph Samp and Anna Littwin Samp, was orphaned as small child and lovingly raised by John and Rose Littwin. Dorothy passed away November 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. for 67 years; loving mother of David (Billie), Carol (Rick) Garchie, Daniel (Gilda), Don (Debbie), Douglas (Melissa) and the late Susan; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Kate, Lisa, Maggie, Theresa, Charles, Susan, Rebecca, Daniel, Emerson, Ezra, Aimee, Ashley, Alyssa, Matthew, Marcus, Molly, Maxwell, Mitchell and Megan and great-grandmother of Adam, Rosalinda, Cecelia, Zachary, Jacob, Kylie, Andrew, Arianna and Paisley and dear sister of Ruth Hart. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1-7 PM and Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, proceeding to St. Theresa Catholic Church for Mass at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019