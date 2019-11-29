Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
DOROTHY T. ZABINSKI


1926 - 2019
PALATINE - Dorothy T. Zabinski, nee Samp, 93, a longtime resident of Palatine, IL. Born April 29, 1926 in Chicago to Joseph Samp and Anna Littwin Samp, was orphaned as small child and lovingly raised by John and Rose Littwin. Dorothy passed away November 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. for 67 years; loving mother of David (Billie), Carol (Rick) Garchie, Daniel (Gilda), Don (Debbie), Douglas (Melissa) and the late Susan; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Kate, Lisa, Maggie, Theresa, Charles, Susan, Rebecca, Daniel, Emerson, Ezra, Aimee, Ashley, Alyssa, Matthew, Marcus, Molly, Maxwell, Mitchell and Megan and great-grandmother of Adam, Rosalinda, Cecelia, Zachary, Jacob, Kylie, Andrew, Arianna and Paisley and dear sister of Ruth Hart. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1-7 PM and Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, proceeding to St. Theresa Catholic Church for Mass at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
