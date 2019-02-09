Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
847-566-8020
For more information about
DOROTHY NORTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
116 N. Lake St. (Rt. 45)
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY NORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY V. NORTON


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOROTHY V. NORTON Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Dorothy V. Norton 82 (nee Nowak) is from 9-11 AM Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 AM at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N. Lake St. (Rt. 45) Mundelein. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Dorothy was born November 3, 1936 in Chicago and died Wednesday February 6, 2019 in Waukesha, WI. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her group of friends. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Ray Norton Jr., Kathy Norton, Paul (Barbara) Norton, Dorothy (Tom) Riley, Jennifer (Scott) Soto, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her daughter Jeanne and her siblings Donald Nowak, Raymond Nowak, Jean Eick and Marilyn Knutson. In lieu of flowers memorials to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org . For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now