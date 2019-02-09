|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Dorothy V. Norton 82 (nee Nowak) is from 9-11 AM Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 AM at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N. Lake St. (Rt. 45) Mundelein. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Dorothy was born November 3, 1936 in Chicago and died Wednesday February 6, 2019 in Waukesha, WI. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her group of friends. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Ray Norton Jr., Kathy Norton, Paul (Barbara) Norton, Dorothy (Tom) Riley, Jennifer (Scott) Soto, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her daughter Jeanne and her siblings Donald Nowak, Raymond Nowak, Jean Eick and Marilyn Knutson. In lieu of flowers memorials to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org . For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019