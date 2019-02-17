|
|
DES PLAINES - Dorothy Vitello (nee Service), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Otto Vitello; loving mother of Barbara Vitello; dear sister of the late Frances Cozza; fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday February 18, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019