Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY VITELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY VITELLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY VITELLO Obituary
DES PLAINES - Dorothy Vitello (nee Service), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Otto Vitello; loving mother of Barbara Vitello; dear sister of the late Frances Cozza; fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many. Visitation Monday February 18, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now