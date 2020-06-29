Doug Pfaff, age 53, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Doug was born on March 17 1967 in Des Plaines, IL to Irving and Marilyn Pfaff. Doug grew up in Arlington Heights, IL and attended Rolling Meadows High School. He wrestled all 4 years and won 4th in State in 1985. Doug went on to Illinois State University to study business and met the love of his life, Julie Hurban, his senior year. They married on September 9, 1995. They had 3 beautiful children Samantha, Scott and Danielle. Doug worked at Motorola for a time before founding three successful businesses. He was a brilliant and charming businessman who appreciated many strong business relationships which led to his success. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. A determined and hard worker, Doug was passionate about lifting weights at 5am and then off to the office - many times riding his bike from home to his Barrington Office. He loved watching hockey, White Sox baseball, and Chicago Bears football, and of course his own children's games. In between sports you could find him watching Gunsmoke or old Westerns. His love for music and listening to his vinyl records was also a favorite pass time of his. Doug was a wonderful, compassionate, selfless husband and father who provided immensely. He built model cars and airplanes with his children. He coached little league, football, and hockey. He was generous both with his time and money and was always willing to help a friend in need. He had a special place in his heart for handicapped people and volunteered at various charity events. Doug's favorite holiday was Christmas and he decorated his home with large c9 lights climbing the peaks and rooftops to create a magical visual for our neighborhood- which was fondly referred to as the "gingerbread house". He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Pfaff (nee Hurban); loving children, Samantha Pfaff, Scott Pfaff, and Danielle Pfaff; mother; Marilyn J. Pfaff; siblings Karen (Ed Kann) Pfaff, Terese (Mark) Eichhorn, Greg (Kathy) Pfaff, Bob (Linda) Pfaff, Jen (Robert Cavanaugh) Pfaff; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Irving G. Pfaff. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Marklund.org An at-your-own risk visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 West Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. A private mass will be held the next morning at 11am. Zoom meeting information for both the visitation and the Mass can be found on Davenport Family Funeral Home's website. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.