Douglas Alan Warford, 86, long time resident of St. Charles, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born January 8, 1934, in Roxana Illinois, to Louis and Myrtle Warford. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean Warford, his parents, brother Jack Warford and sister Jean Warford. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he taught high school for 37 years and enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing and was well known for his honesty, integrity and compassion for others. Doug is survived by his children Dennis (Robin) Warford of Schaumburg, Edward Warford of Stafford VA, Deanna Pardue of Russellville, KY, Ronald (Cara) Warford of Elgin, and Robert (Shannon) Warford of Elburn; 19 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 West State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. Service: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:00 am at Redeemer Fellowship, 1125 Oak St, St. Charles. Burial Location: Union Cemetery, St. Charles. For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020