DOUGLAS B. WEBER
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Douglas B. Weber, age 77, passed away August 29, 2020. Dearest fiance of Patricia Smart; loving father of the late Mark; fond brother of Thomas, James, and the late Joann Fratto; dear uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10 am at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Chicago appreciated. For info, contact Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
