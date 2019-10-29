|
Douglas Crawford Peterson, 58, born on September 16, 1961, passed into eternal life on October 24, 2019. He was the beloved son of Marion J. Peterson. He was predeceased by his father, Glenn M. Peterson and his brother, Marshall B. Peterson. He is survived by his companion, Susan Witek (and their dog Buddy) his brother, James (Carmela), his sister, June Peterson-Gleason (John), and his nephews, Colin L. Gleason (Alexia), Davin E.M. Gleason and Christopher J. Peterson. Doug received his undergraduate degree from C.W. Post. He enjoyed acting in his early years, and worked over 19 years as the director of "J" theater at Harper College, located in Palatine, IL. He loved classic movies and collecting autographs. Doug was a very loyal and hardworking person, who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lungevity.org or Americanhumane.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2019