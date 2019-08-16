|
Douglas Dean Decker was born on January 8th, 1924 in Knoxville, IA to Harold Rex Decker and Lillian Fay (nee Hegwood). He died Monday August 12th, 2019 at his home in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was an Army Veteran serving with the 462nd AAFBU and was training to be an Electrician while in the service. Doug was a Union Electrician with the Local 134 IBEW and received an award for 70 years of service. He loved golfing and playing horseshoes. Doug and Fran often traveled and square danced. Douglas is survived by his children Dean (Jennifer) Decker, Jerry (Christine) Decker, Jeff Decker, and Jay (Sheila) Decker; his 11 grandchildren Neil (Brianne), Leslie (Pat), Sean (Bethany), Derrick (Laura), Ryan, Megan, Cody (Stephanie), , Emma, Stephen, Rachel and Genevieve; 10 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews from both the Decker and SaLee families. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances (nee SaLee), his parents, his brothers Raymond Edward (late Bertha), Jesse Eugene (late Juanita) and his half-sister Imogene (Cecil) Cook. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 17th, 2019 at 10am at Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Rd. Northfield IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Frances Decker.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019