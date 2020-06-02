LIBERTYVILLE - Douglas F. Slago, 68, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed away May 31, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Doug recently retired as Director of Informatics Services from PerkinElmer after more than 30 years. He was an influential teacher both to his family and his employees providing genuine care and encouragement. He was a phenomenal father to his children and a loving brother to his siblings whom he stayed close with his whole life. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Doug's fondest memories include playing the guitar as a teenager with his closest friends for his band Morning Glory. His love of music and the joy it brings to others never left him. His love for the lake and the outdoors will help bring his family together for years to come. His love for his wife gave him meaning and purpose to be his very best for her and his family. We lost a strong and compassionate man; all of those whose hearts he touched will dearly miss him. Doug is survived by his beloved wife Barbara of 49 years, his adoring children Christopher (Amy), Michael (Jennifer) and Danielle; his cherished grandchildren Eve, Samantha, Caleb, Jacob, Andrew, Christian, and Sophia; his dearest siblings Sandi (Steve) Watters, Linda Kittner, Frank, Becky (Bill) Kinast and Melissa; and Becky (Bill) Kinast; and many nieces and nephews. Doug's services were held privately at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org and ASPCA at aspca.org. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.