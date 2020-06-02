DOUGLAS F. SLAGO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIBERTYVILLE - Douglas F. Slago, 68, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed away May 31, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Doug recently retired as Director of Informatics Services from PerkinElmer after more than 30 years. He was an influential teacher both to his family and his employees providing genuine care and encouragement. He was a phenomenal father to his children and a loving brother to his siblings whom he stayed close with his whole life. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Doug's fondest memories include playing the guitar as a teenager with his closest friends for his band Morning Glory. His love of music and the joy it brings to others never left him. His love for the lake and the outdoors will help bring his family together for years to come. His love for his wife gave him meaning and purpose to be his very best for her and his family. We lost a strong and compassionate man; all of those whose hearts he touched will dearly miss him. Doug is survived by his beloved wife Barbara of 49 years, his adoring children Christopher (Amy), Michael (Jennifer) and Danielle; his cherished grandchildren Eve, Samantha, Caleb, Jacob, Andrew, Christian, and Sophia; his dearest siblings Sandi (Steve) Watters, Linda Kittner, Frank, Becky (Bill) Kinast and Melissa; and Becky (Bill) Kinast; and many nieces and nephews. Doug's services were held privately at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org and ASPCA at aspca.org. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved