VERNON HILLS - Douglas H. Kahn, 58, passed away unexpectedly February 9, 2019 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Doug is survived by his loving wife Laureen of 28 years, his beloved sons; Matt (special friend Katie Sangbusch) and Chris, brother; James (Donna) Brydon, stepbrother; Charles (Chris) Bjanes and many nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by many ... He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Jean (nee Brydon) Kahn. In lieu of flowers, donations to at or the Mental Health America at www.mentalhealthamerica.net would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 pm Saturday February 16, 2019 at Willow South Lake Church, 625 Barclay Blvd., Lincolnshire, IL. There will be a reception immediately following the service and in spirit of Doug his recommended attire would be very casual shorts, tee shirts, Hawaiian shirts (all optional of course). Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019