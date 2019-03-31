INVERNESS - Douglas Kenneth Larsen passed away with his loving family by his side at his home on March 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Doug was an engineer, employed with Imerca, Mallinckrodt and was president of Tri-Met. He and his wife traveled extensively and he loved his Norwegian Elkhounds. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Arlene, celebrating 50 years of marriage in December 2018. He was a devoted father to his beloved children, David (Jill) Larsen of Cumming, Iowa, Daniel (Michelle) Larsen of Elgin, IL, and the late Lance Larsen; cherished grandfather to Mackenzie, Virginia, Abraham and Caelin; and brother-in-law to Tony Armour. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin; son, Lance; and parents, Kenneth and Miriam Larsen. Visitation for Doug will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 3-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will be held privately at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary