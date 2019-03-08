Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
DOUGLAS HUBBARD
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The First Congregational Church of Des Plaines
766 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
The First Congregational Church of Des Plaines
766 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL
DOUGLAS M. HUBBARD


Douglas M. Hubbard, age 76, of Des Plaines since 1976, passed away on March 5, 2019. Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Maxine (nee May), his daughter, Kristi and her children, Candace, Brandon, and Deanna, his son, Douglas (Jill Shaffer) and their children, Henry and Jesse, his sisters Marcy, Shirley, and Florence, and his brother, Frank. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rebecca, his sisters Jacqueline, Wanda, and Cecelia, and his brothers Alkade, John, Daniel, Harry, Jack, and Timmy. Doug was an Air Force veteran and taught music and industrial arts in IL School District 15. After his retirement from teaching, he was very involved in local politics, and was an active member of the Senior Center Board, and the Des Plaines Rotary. He was also a long time member of the First Congregational Church of Des Planes, where he sang in the Choir and was a camp counselor for many years for the MADD (Music, Art, Drama, and Dance) Camp program at Tower Hill Camp in s.e. Michigan. Doug was an incredibly positive influence in the lives of many children through his teaching, youth work, and the example he set for all who knew him. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Des Plaines, 766 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Poetry Corner at the Des Plaines Public Library www.dppl.org or the Youth and Music Programs at the FCC www.fccdp.org would honor his memory. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
