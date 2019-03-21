Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bahama Breeze
406 E. Golf Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Douglas R. Schwab was born on January 3rd, 1963 in Evanston, IL. Doug is the dear son of his loving father, Robert Schwab and his mother, the late Helen Schwab who is holding him in her loving arms. He was the older brother of Vicki Ayala and Pamela Mueller and his brothers from another mother, Brian and Michael. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Annette. He leaves a legacy through the lives of his children, Stephanie, Kara, Tricia and Bobby. He was the loving Grandpa of Maddi, Alexis, Anthony, Gabbi, Camille, Brooklyn, Emmalee, Kayla, Jacob, Jax and Jhett. Loving uncle to Adam, Mike, Nick, Samantha and Peter. Doug will always be remembered for his exceptional kindness, incredible laughter and huge heart. He was a loving son, big brother, husband, father and grandpa. He was loved by many and friend to all. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6-9PM at Bahama Breeze, 406 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL. Beach Attire Requested (by Doug).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
