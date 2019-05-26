Douglas Swanson, of Oakwood Hills, formerly of East Dundee, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born March 9, 1946 in Genoa, IL, the son of the late Harold Alfred and Vera Elizabeth (nee Fischbach) Swanson. Doug was an insurance agent for 40 years with American Family Insurance. An avid sports fan, he played basketball competitively for 45 years, was a passionate golfer, and loved to root for the Chicago Bears, Bulls and the White Sox. Doug was a gifted builder and woodworker, having built and rehabbed multiple houses and furniture over his lifetime. Above all, Doug loved being a doting grandpa to all of his grandsons. Doug is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Beth Swanson and Nick (Stefanie) Swanson; his grandchildren, Tristan Platson, Gavin Platson, Jack Swanson and Brody Swanson; his step-daughter, Andrea (Matt) Schultz; step-grandsons, Ben and Sam Schultz; his brothers, Harold "Jake" (Dorthy) Swanson, Stuart (Sharla) Swanson, and Steven Swanson; sisters-in-law, Bea and Rosalie Swanson; and his many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Swanson; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Swanson and Richard "Dick" Swanson. A celebration of Doug's life will be held Friday, May 31 from 12-3 p.m. at Crystal Lake Brewing Co., 150 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary