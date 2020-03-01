|
|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Douglas Wade Miller, 77, was born March 28, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Gerald and Lorraine (McGee) Miller and passed away February 27, 2020. Douglas was a 30-year member of the Skokie Police Department before retiring in 2007. Douglas was the loving father of Crawford (Christina) Miller and Shawna Miller; cherished grandfather of Natalia Saldana and Elias Saldana; dear brother of Joyce (Ralph) Girkins and the late Terry Miller and Alice (Wayne) Kerch and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at the Northwest Assembly of God Church, 900 N. Wolf Road, Mt. Prospect. Interment will follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020