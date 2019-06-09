Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DUANE G. WHITSON


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DUANE G. WHITSON Obituary
Duane G. Whitson 47, passed away peacefully June 5, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. He was born on February 13, 1972 to the late Thomas G. Whitson and survived by his mother Arlene (Rasmussen) Whitson, brother Brian (Wendy) Whitson, nephew Thomas Whitson and niece Sarah Whitson and a large extended family including St. Coletta. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be directed to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
