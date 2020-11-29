1/
DUANE OLAF BORGAN
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Duane Olaf Borgan, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Sylviaette. Loving father of Kathy Borgan (Scott McIlvain), Mark (Emily) Borgan and Scott Borgan. Dear grandfather of Alyssa and Kayla Borgan and great-grandfather of Aubrey Borgan. Dear brother of Betty Lightle, Linda Murphy and Marcia Murray. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; and cousin to many. Duane was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, a car enthusiast and an airline mechanic for United Airlines for over 40 years. Visitation at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, Wednesday, from 3-7 PM. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, P.O. Box 1010, Torrance, CA 90505. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
