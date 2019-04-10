ALGONQUIN - Durando Nanni, age 96, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on April 6, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois. He was born on June 12, 1922 in Barga, Italy the loving son of Peter and Filide (nee Lunardi) Nanni. He served in the Italian Army and was a prisoner of war during that time. He moved to Chicago in 1955 and worked first as a mason and then as a carpenter. He was honored to be the builder of the Papal chair for Pope John Paul II, when he visited Chicago in 1979. He is survived by his beloved wife, Angiolina Nanni (nee Franchi); his loving children, Rita Nanni and Peter (Debbie) Nanni; his cherished grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke and Gabriella Nanni; his sister, Clementina (Lucherino) Lucherini, his nephew, Henry Lucherini; his niece, Anna (Tom) Lux; his grandnephew, Nicholas Lucherini; grandnieces, Kathryn Lux and Christine (Conner) Cox. Durando was a member of the Mazzini Verde Club as well as a founder of the Giovanni Pascoli Benevolent Society of Chicago. Family and friends are asked to gather on Friday, April 12, 2019 for an 11:00 AM Memorial Mass to be Celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Cremation rites were accorded privately. Additionally, friends are welcome to visit with the family for a Memorial Visitation that same afternoon, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.), Algonquin. Memorial donations in memory of Durando may be made to the . online condolences may be directed at www.willowfh.com or for more info, 847-458-1700. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary