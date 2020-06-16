Dwayne Edward Foote, 80, passed away on June 13, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born May 11, 1940 in Libertyville to Robert and Gladys (Giss) Foote and lived in Libertyville for most of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Libertyville High School and a 1962 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University. He received the Mellon Fellowship for Advanced Study and his Master's degree from the University of Iowa. He loved teaching history, was loved by his students and touched and influenced many of their lives. He retired after teaching 30 years at North Chicago High School, where he also coached football and track and field, winning many conference and state championships. He retired from coaching in 1983 and became a highly respected sports official for the IHSA and also an NCAA sports official for Track & Field, officiating the IHSA Boys State Track Meet for 32 years. He was also an active lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville and was involved in local scouting leadership roles with Boy Scouts of America for 25 years. He was the loving father and grandpa who loved spoiling his grandchildren and being with his family. Surviving are his son, Robert (Jennifer) Foote of Grand Blanc, MI and his daughter, Debra (Erik) Prinzing of Mundelein. His grandchildren, Jason and Erin Prinzing, Allison and Brayden Foote. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sharron R. Foote. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.)., Libertyville. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to either the Lake County Covid Relief Fund at United Way of Lake County, www.uwlc.org, the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or the First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville, firstpreslibertyville.org. For info, call 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.