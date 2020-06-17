SOUTH ELGIN - Earl A Nordmeyer Jr., 85, of South Elgin, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Belvidere, IL the son of Earl and Bernice Nordmeyer Sr. Earl was a Veteran, and served in the US Army during the Korean War, and had the privilege to participate in the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC last July. He had worked at Fermilab in Batavia for many years until his retirement. Earl was an avid bowler, loved gardening, golfing and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed. He was an active member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Elgin. Survivors include his four children: Valerie (Robert) Tamburrino, Judy (Rob) Bogacz, Mark (Michelle) Nordmeyer and Marcia (Dan) Mann; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister: Darlene Bergeron, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years: Beverly Grace Nordmeyer, on Dec. 19, 2019; and three sisters: Linda, Susan and Kathleen. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:00am-10:45am, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, and processing to St. Laurence Catholic Church from 11:00am Mass. Interment will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Memorials may be made to the Chicagoland Honor Flight or St. Laurence Catholic Church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.