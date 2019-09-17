|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Earl Brelie was born on July 22, 1928 in Chicago to William and Evelyn (nee Collignon) Brelie. He died Friday, September 13, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Brelie joined the Chicago Fire Department in 1948. During this time at the Department, he held positions of Lieutenant, Captain, Chief of Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief. Earl retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1991. He loved the game of golf. Earl loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. Earl is survived by his children, Scott (Ellen) Brelie, Paul (Linda) Brelie and Lynn (David) Garel; grandchildren, Kurt (Melissa) Brelie, Alison Brelie, Teri (Mike) Wonser and Marc Brelie; great-grandchildren, Elijah Brelie, Chase Brelie and Brayden Brelie; and sister, Betty Brelie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (nee Somor); and his parents. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the 7:00 pm Funeral Service, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that the memorial donations be made to the Ende, Menzer, Walsh and Quinn Retirees,' Widows' and Children's Assistance Fund at www.widowsandchildren.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019