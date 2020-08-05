1/
EARL HARVEY WILLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT PROSPECT - Earl Harvey Willis, age 91, passed away August 2, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Barbara Willis, nee Johnson for 63 years. Loving father of Margit Willis, Mike (Barb) Willis, Matt Willis, Kari (Steve) Nickl. Cherished grandfather of LaRee Willis, Alex Nickl, Samantha Nickl, and Megan Nickl. Fond uncle and friend of many. Memorial visitation Saturday, August 8th, 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mt. Prospect. For information, call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved