MOUNT PROSPECT - Earl Harvey Willis, age 91, passed away August 2, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Barbara Willis, nee Johnson for 63 years. Loving father of Margit Willis, Mike (Barb) Willis, Matt Willis, Kari (Steve) Nickl. Cherished grandfather of LaRee Willis, Alex Nickl, Samantha Nickl, and Megan Nickl. Fond uncle and friend of many. Memorial visitation Saturday, August 8th, 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mt. Prospect. For information, call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com
.